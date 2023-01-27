Short Interest in Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Drops By 23.0%

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the December 31st total of 89,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 687.0 days.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Price Performance
Shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $11.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85.
About Pizza Pizza Royalty
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pizza Pizza Royalty (PZRIF)
- Microsoft’s Comeback Is Now Underway
- Can Amazon Recover Amid Tech Stock Sell-off?
- EVs, Robotics Among Growth Drivers As Chipmaker STMicro Gaps Up
- Does Oil Services Firm NOV Have Enough Energy To Maintain Rally?
- Shopify Clears Cup-With-Handle Base: Can Momentum Continue?
Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.