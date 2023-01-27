Short Interest in Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Drops By 23.0%

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the December 31st total of 89,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 687.0 days.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Price Performance

Shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $11.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

(Get Rating)

See Also

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of pizza restaurants. It manufactures and delivers pizza through its network of restaurants, which includes Pizza Pizza Ltd. and Flying Pizza 73. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.