Short Interest in Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PFODF) Grows By 6,200.0%

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PFODF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 6,200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Premier Foods stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. Premier Foods has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

