Short Interest in SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Drops By 52.3%

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the December 31st total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
SoftBank Stock Up 0.5 %
SOBKY stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 92,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,418. SoftBank has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $13.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.74.
