Short Interest in SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Drops By 52.3%

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the December 31st total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SoftBank Stock Up 0.5 %

SOBKY stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 92,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,418. SoftBank has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $13.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.74.

Get SoftBank alerts:

About SoftBank

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Distribution, and Yahoo segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile services under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.