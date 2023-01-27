Short Interest in Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Drops By 36.2%

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,500 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the December 31st total of 284,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of Soligenix stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.48. The company had a trading volume of 48,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.65. Soligenix has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.00.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 1,650.62% and a negative return on equity of 261.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Soligenix will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Soligenix stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Soligenix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SNGX Get Rating ) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.12% of Soligenix worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 7.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare diseases. It operates through the Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses on the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

