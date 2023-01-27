Short Interest in SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Drops By 42.9%

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,900 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the December 31st total of 301,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,760,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SunHydrogen Trading Down 4.1 %
OTCMKTS HYSR traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.03. 10,699,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,394,764. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. SunHydrogen has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.05.
About SunHydrogen
