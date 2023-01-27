Short Interest in SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Drops By 42.9%

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,900 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the December 31st total of 301,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,760,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SunHydrogen Trading Down 4.1 %

OTCMKTS HYSR traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.03. 10,699,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,394,764. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. SunHydrogen has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.05.

About SunHydrogen

SunHydrogen, Inc engages in the generation and marketing of renewable energy. It develops a novel solar-powered nanoparticle system that mimics photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. The firm also intends for technology of this system to be licensed for the production of renewable hydrogen to produce renewable electricity and hydrogen for fuel cells.

