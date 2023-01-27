Short Interest in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Increases By 69.0%

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,100 shares, a growth of 69.0% from the December 31st total of 116,600 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Sypris Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:SYPR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.84. 52,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,702. Sypris Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $3.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYPR. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,939,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sypris Solutions by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.