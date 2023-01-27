Short Interest in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Decreases By 70.3%

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 70.3% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taitron Components

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taitron Components stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.65% of Taitron Components worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 15.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Taitron Components Price Performance

Taitron Components stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. Taitron Components has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $4.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Taitron Components ( NASDAQ:TAIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 39.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Taitron Components in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

Featured Articles

