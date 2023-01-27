Short Interest in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Declines By 44.6%

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 44.6% from the December 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCBIO opened at $22.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.35. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $26.19.

Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.3594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $132,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.86 per share, with a total value of $91,784.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at $279,524. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $132,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $575,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 11,526 shares of company stock worth $247,631 over the last ninety days.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

