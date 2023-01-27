Short Interest in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Declines By 44.6%

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 44.6% from the December 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TCBIO opened at $22.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.35. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $26.19.
Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.3594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Texas Capital Bancshares
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
Further Reading
