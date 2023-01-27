Short Interest in TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT) Expands By 128.9%

TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 128.9% from the December 31st total of 3,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 101,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TKB Critical Technologies 1 by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:USCT opened at $10.45 on Friday. TKB Critical Technologies 1 has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $11.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.19.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on businesses in the advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, automation, data security, energy storage and power management, financial technology, industrial software, Internet of Things, microelectronics, robotics, and wireless communications equipment sectors.

