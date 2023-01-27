Short Interest in two (NYSE:TWOA) Grows By 100.0%

two (NYSE:TWOA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of TWO by 15.7% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,073,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,279,000 after buying an additional 281,867 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TWO by 58.2% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,219,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,066,000 after buying an additional 448,540 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TWO by 35.1% in the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 743,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 193,117 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its stake in TWO by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 688,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 88,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGC Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TWO by 172.3% during the 3rd quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 585,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 370,469 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWO Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TWOA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.13. 255,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,364. TWO has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94.

About TWO

two does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

