Short Interest in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Drops By 24.6%

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the December 31st total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 653,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Vapotherm

In related news, CEO Joseph Army acquired 425,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $323,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,160,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,040.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph Army acquired 425,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $323,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,160,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,040.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Landry bought 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.78 per share, with a total value of $105,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,397.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 745,423 shares of company stock valued at $634,560. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vapotherm

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAPO. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Vapotherm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vapotherm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE VAPO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.35. 158,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,067. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70. Vapotherm has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.13). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 156.83% and a negative return on equity of 284.08%. The business had revenue of $13.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Vapotherm will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

