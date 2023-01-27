Short Interest in Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) Grows By 159.1%

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a growth of 159.1% from the December 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YRD. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yiren Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yiren Digital Price Performance

Shares of YRD stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.18. The company had a trading volume of 77,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,429. Yiren Digital has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Yiren Digital ( NYSE:YRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $118.18 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YRD. StockNews.com began coverage on Yiren Digital in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Yiren Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. engages in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.

See Also

