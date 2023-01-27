Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $161.00 to $151.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $158.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $159.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 7.90 and a quick ratio of 7.47. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $109.44 and a 1 year high of $183.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 93.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $269.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.17 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 1,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,820 shares in the company, valued at $988,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 975.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 94.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

