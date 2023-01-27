Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.00.

SIMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Silicon Motion Technology to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,393,000. Mangrove Partners grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 436.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 741,160 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $48,316,000 after purchasing an additional 602,935 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,835,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,974,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 499.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 382,408 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $24,929,000 after purchasing an additional 318,598 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Up 0.8 %

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $67.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.77. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $51.82 and a 12-month high of $98.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor producer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.51). Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The business had revenue of $250.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

