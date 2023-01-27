Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires 38,318 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,318 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 341,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after buying an additional 228,799 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 28,124 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,827,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DEI. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Douglas Emmett Trading Up 3.4 %

Douglas Emmett Cuts Dividend

Douglas Emmett stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 430,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,906. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.16%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

