Simon Quick Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 257.1% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.09. 494,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,234. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.29.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

