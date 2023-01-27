Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,334 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 99,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 75,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth $261,000. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,968,000 after purchasing an additional 295,418 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 170.5% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 52,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 33,322 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.47. 952,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,222,838. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.89. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $103.27.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

