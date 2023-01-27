Simon Quick Advisors LLC Invests $678,000 in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Castle Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $152,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 52.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 762.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 1,970.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.97. The company had a trading volume of 11,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,403. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.61. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $48.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.36 million, a P/E ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.07). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 42.79%. The company had revenue of $37.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 million. As a group, analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,833 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $95,020.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 294,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,306,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $59,789.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 289,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,033,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $95,020.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 294,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,306,183.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,072 shares of company stock valued at $507,358 over the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

