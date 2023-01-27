Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases 142 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,180,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.57.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.70. 774,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,084,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.41. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.61.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.49%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

