Simon Quick Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after acquiring an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,519,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,810,000 after buying an additional 119,716 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,393,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,957,000 after buying an additional 11,465 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,356,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,007,000 after buying an additional 292,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,892,000 after buying an additional 340,638 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.80. The stock had a trading volume of 149,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,977. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $119.81 and a 12-month high of $154.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.66.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

