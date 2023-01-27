Simon Quick Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 191.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $233.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,313. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.76. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $266.07.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

