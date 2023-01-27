Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 1,167 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 161,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.7% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.18. 858,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,510,527. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $42.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average is $33.42.

