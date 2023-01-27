Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 205,182 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,182 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $393,329,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $189,387,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 6,892.2% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,799,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,902 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $147,444,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 127.3% in the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,273 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,594,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,200. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.21 and a 200-day moving average of $100.17. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $99.96 and a 12-month high of $100.44.

