Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 634 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $145.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,774. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.48. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $172.04.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

