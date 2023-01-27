Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 793 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $61.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,101. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.24 and its 200-day moving average is $62.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

