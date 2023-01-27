Simplex Trading LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 153,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,734,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 41,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 61,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $35.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.68.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

