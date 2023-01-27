Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 733.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Singapore Exchange Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Singapore Exchange stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.53. Singapore Exchange has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $111.50.

Singapore Exchange Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.8029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.61%.

About Singapore Exchange

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Singapore Exchange from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Singapore Exchange Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the treasury management, provision of management and administrative services to related corporations, provision of contract processing and technology connectivity services. It operates through the following segments: Equities, Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities, Data, Connectivity & Indices, and Corporate.

