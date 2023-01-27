SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.60

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.60 and traded as high as $21.29. SNC-Lavalin Group shares last traded at $21.29, with a volume of 116 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNCAF shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. CIBC downgraded SNC-Lavalin Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Down 2.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.46.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

