Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Short Interest Down 81.2% in January

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Rating) (TSE:SLR) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a drop of 81.2% from the December 31st total of 106,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Solitario Zinc by 151.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 31,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Solitario Zinc by 410.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Solitario Zinc in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Solitario Zinc by 235.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Solitario Zinc by 36.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 529,335 shares in the last quarter. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XPL remained flat at $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 30,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,825. Solitario Zinc has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $42.75 million, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Solitario Zinc ( NYSEAMERICAN:XPL Get Rating ) (TSE:SLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Solitario Zinc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solitario Zinc Corp. is a mineral exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition of precious and base metal properties with exploration potential, and the purchase of royalty interests. Its projects include Florida Canyon in Peru, Lik Zinc in Alaska, and La Promesa in Peru. The company was founded on November 15, 1984 and is headquartered in Wheat Ridge, CO.

