Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONDW) Short Interest Update

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONDW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the December 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sonder Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SONDW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.14. 14,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,170. Sonder has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $1.41.

