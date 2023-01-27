Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Short Interest Update

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the December 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOHOB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.16. 242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,420. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.56. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

Sotherly Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

