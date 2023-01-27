Sourceless Trading Down 22.1% Over Last 7 Days (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Sourceless has a market cap of $126.02 million and approximately $13.58 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00010878 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00049936 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00030069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000212 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00018022 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.27 or 0.00217812 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

STR is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00610108 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.