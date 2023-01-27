South32’s (S32) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of South32 (LON:S32 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 300 ($3.71) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on S32. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on South32 from GBX 450 ($5.57) to GBX 460 ($5.70) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on South32 from GBX 193 ($2.39) to GBX 170 ($2.10) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st.

South32 Price Performance

Shares of LON:S32 opened at GBX 269.46 ($3.34) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.95. South32 has a 1 year low of GBX 193.20 ($2.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 306.50 ($3.79). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 237.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 228.66. The firm has a market cap of £12.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 577.66.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

