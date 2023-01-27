Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Moneda USA Inc.

Moneda USA Inc. decreased its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Southern Copper comprises about 1.1% of Moneda USA Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Moneda USA Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 69.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCCO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

NYSE:SCCO traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $74.10. 85,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,062. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $79.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.19. The company has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

