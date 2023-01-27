Southern (NYSE:SO) PT Raised to $64.00

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.15.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Price Performance

SO opened at $67.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.12. Southern has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $73.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. On average, analysts expect that Southern will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Southern

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 6.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,284,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,841 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,489,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,436,360,000 after buying an additional 1,391,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,068,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,424,661,000 after buying an additional 1,313,036 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 57.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,062,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.