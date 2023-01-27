SouthState Corp Acquires 622 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.2 %

NVO traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.88. 74,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,393. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $94.75 and a 12-month high of $144.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 31.57%. Analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

