SouthState Corp Has $3.76 Million Stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

SouthState Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFF. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.33. The company had a trading volume of 180,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,703,550. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.29. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $37.70.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%.

(Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.