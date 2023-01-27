SouthState Corp Has $6.12 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

SouthState Corp trimmed its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.1% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 93,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $638,749.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,852.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $638,749.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,852.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $5,280,959.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at $74,188,900.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,265 shares of company stock worth $9,561,634 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Scientific Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSX. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.01. The company had a trading volume of 960,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,537,522. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $47.95. The stock has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a PE ratio of 110.36, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.