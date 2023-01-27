SouthState Corp Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 162,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 101.6% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 60,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.10. 1,382,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,679,137. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.04. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $247.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

