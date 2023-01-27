SouthState Corp Sells 30,123 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

SouthState Corp decreased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,123 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.55. The stock had a trading volume of 72,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,711,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.27.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.