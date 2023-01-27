SouthState Corp Sells 406 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

SouthState Corp cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 576.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,339,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,934,980. The company has a market capitalization of $164.77 billion, a PE ratio of 589.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $234.49.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.81.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 271 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $42,164.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,332.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,564 shares of company stock worth $24,479,624 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

