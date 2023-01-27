SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Gap Up to $77.27

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $77.27, but opened at $78.96. SouthState shares last traded at $78.52, with a volume of 13,213 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SSB. StockNews.com began coverage on SouthState in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on SouthState from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SouthState presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

Get SouthState alerts:

SouthState Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.26 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 29.04%. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,254 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $294,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,376.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SouthState news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. bought 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.94 per share, with a total value of $497,322.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 58,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,328.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $294,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,376.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,557 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SouthState during the fourth quarter worth about $1,604,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 824,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,991,000 after buying an additional 37,481 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SouthState Company Profile

(Get Rating)

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.