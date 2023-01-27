SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Stock Holdings Raised by Camarda Financial Advisors LLC

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,887 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises about 9.8% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $8,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,431,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,984 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,792 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,687 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,880,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,571,000 after purchasing an additional 572,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth about $21,166,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,128. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average is $41.76. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $45.61.

