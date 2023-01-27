SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,704 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $339.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $336.43 and a 200-day moving average of $323.89. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $286.62 and a 52 week high of $358.10.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

