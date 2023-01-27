SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,019 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,589,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,644 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,592,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,746 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,676,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,308,000 after acquiring an additional 128,232 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,091,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,968,000 after acquiring an additional 208,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,198,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $53.60. 375,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,904. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $68.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.81.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

