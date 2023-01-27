SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Position Raised by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,349,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,014 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $46,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.47. 1,404,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,376,327. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $42.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.47.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

