SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Sold by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,107 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 612,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,545,000 after buying an additional 141,595 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 193.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $987,000.

SPIP traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $26.42. 303,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,865. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $25.28 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day moving average is $26.50.

