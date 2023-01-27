Spear Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRX) Trading 0.2% Higher

Spear Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.47 and last traded at $13.47. 79 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.44.

Spear Alpha ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average of $13.66.

