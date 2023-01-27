Spectris (LON:SXS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,988.49

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,988.49 ($37.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,217 ($39.83). Spectris shares last traded at GBX 3,156 ($39.07), with a volume of 116,515 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($45.19) target price on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get Spectris alerts:

Spectris Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of £3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,788.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,155.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,989.68.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.