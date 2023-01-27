Spetz Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBKSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Spetz Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBKSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the December 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Spetz Stock Up 52.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBKSF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,871. Spetz has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.

About Spetz

Spetz Inc, a technology company, operates Spetz, a global online, AI-powered marketplace that connects consumers to nearby top-rated service providers in around 30 seconds. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and the United States. The company was formerly known as DigiMax Global Inc and changed its name to Spetz Inc in December 2022.

